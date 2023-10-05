Previous
Marshall Point Lighthouse by lsquared
Photo 2247

Marshall Point Lighthouse

Port Clyde, Maine, USA
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
615% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dave ace
Lovely capture of the fog rolling in (or out?). Nicely composed.
October 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise