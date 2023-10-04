Sign up
Previous
Photo 2246
On the Rocks
Portland, Maine
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
4th October 2023 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dave
ace
Beautiful capture. Love the action of the waves on the rocks. Maine is one of my favorite places.
October 5th, 2023
