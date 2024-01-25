Previous
Northern Flicker by lsquared
Photo 2292

Northern Flicker

A new bird spotted for me. It was popping by the suet feeders this morning, but I never saw it eat.
Lesley ace
Wow, that’s a stunner!!!
January 25th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Superb capture...always great to spot a new bird!! :)
January 25th, 2024  
