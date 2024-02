Alton Mill

Day eight of the 2024 edition of Flash-Of-Red. Week 2: Focus on elements of composition with Architecture. In camera B&W. Best on Black

- - - -

Ardent Mills' Alton, IL Facility. Alton makes many different blends of flour that get used for various finished goods, including bread, buns, rolls, pizza, cookies, crackers, and many other tasty snacks. The Alton mill has a daily capacity of: 2.25 Million lbs. of flour