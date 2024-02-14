Sign up
Previous
Photo 2314
Flash Of Red
I'm glad I didn't get around to posting my originally planned flash of red. I like this MUCH more. Full disclosure, this was taken 2/16/2024, hope that doesn't offend anyone!
Red Bellied Woodpecker, snowy day
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
1
1
16th February 2024 12:39pm
Tags
for2024
L. H.
ace
I can see why you are so proud of this!
February 16th, 2024
