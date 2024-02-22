Sign up
Previous
Photo 2323
Signs
“ Sign, sign. /. Everywhere a sign. /. Blockin' out the scenery. /. Breakin' my mind”
—-
Originally by 5 Man Electrical Band. Covered by Tesla.
—-
https://youtu.be/c9lh7lqZojc?si=wFNBlrcy6TOXCfRP
—-
https://youtu.be/epbOHloSpZM?si=VNqnic3uh5Ht1Tub
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
2316
2317
2318
2319
2320
2321
2322
2323
Tags
for2024
,
songtitle-104
