Great Blue Heron

Last week, I posted (Tears, 3/3) that my 55-200mm zoom lens was damaged during our recent travels. After some digging, research, and discussions, I decided to replace the lens with the same, but used. Fujinon 55-200mm f3.5/4.8. My local-ish camera store made me a pretty good deal, probably close to what a repair would've cost, w/o the time delay of shipping to Fujifilm, and the uncertainty of an evaluation. This is the first post from the new lens (which I picked up yesterday).



So I'm back in business, although a bit lighter in the bank account!