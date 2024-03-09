Previous
Great Blue Heron by lsquared
Photo 2340

Great Blue Heron

Last week, I posted (Tears, 3/3) that my 55-200mm zoom lens was damaged during our recent travels. After some digging, research, and discussions, I decided to replace the lens with the same, but used. Fujinon 55-200mm f3.5/4.8. My local-ish camera store made me a pretty good deal, probably close to what a repair would've cost, w/o the time delay of shipping to Fujifilm, and the uncertainty of an evaluation. This is the first post from the new lens (which I picked up yesterday).

So I'm back in business, although a bit lighter in the bank account!
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
641% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise