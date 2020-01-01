Previous
Muskrat - Rule Of Thirds by lsquared
43 / 365

Muskrat - Rule Of Thirds

A version of my Muskrat photo, with Rule-Of-Thirds lines showing the composition. Just for giggles...

Original here:
https://365project.org/lsquared/365/2020-01-01
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
“Sometimes I do get to places just when God’s ready to have somebody click the shutter.” – Ansel Adams Into my 5th year here, and still...
11% complete

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

