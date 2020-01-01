Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
43 / 365
Muskrat - Rule Of Thirds
A version of my Muskrat photo, with Rule-Of-Thirds lines showing the composition. Just for giggles...
Original here:
https://365project.org/lsquared/365/2020-01-01
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
“Sometimes I do get to places just when God’s ready to have somebody click the shutter.” – Ansel Adams Into my 5th year here, and still...
2033
photos
92
followers
71
following
11% complete
View this month »
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
Latest from all albums
112
1412
1413
1414
160
43
303
1415
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Go Fourth
Taken
2nd January 2020 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close