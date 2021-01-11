Previous
Next
IMG-5582-1024 by lsquared
57 / 365

IMG-5582-1024

This is the "Straight Out Of Camera" starting point for today's January Lake photo. In this case, the camera is my iPhone 8...

The final version is here:
"BEFORE"

And a diptych showing side-by-side is here:
"BEFORE"


11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise