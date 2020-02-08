Previous
Next
Leaving Montezuma by lsquared
312 / 365

Leaving Montezuma

Per the internet:
Six-span through truss bridge over Wabash River on US 36 at Montezuma, Indiana. Built in 1949; rehabilitated in 1987. Total length: 1,257.5 ft.
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
85% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely lines and repetitive shapes.
February 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise