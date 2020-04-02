Introduction To A Tree

So northy @northy
is hosting a 30 pictures in 30 days "thing" for April.
So today he suggested it might be fun to introduce your subject and explain why you chose it... I've already posted my day 2 image, so I decided to do this in one of the alternate albums.
-----------------------
I decided to do this this tree, because:
1) I love trees.
2) it's close and easy
3) it ought to change a lot over the next month
------------------------
So, I thought I’d tell some backstory on this tree, since I’m planning (hoping?) to spend April posting photos of it.
Way back in 1989, we moved from the Washington DC area to southwestern Illinois (near St. Louis). Like most of the area, our new home was on a converted corn field. Mostly flat, mostly treeless, quite a change for this guy with roots in central WV and western PA. So, I decided to grow a (very small) forest. This tree would be the centerpiece. Purchased from a local nursery, it was probably 10-12 foot tall, it was the first tree added.
Over the next few years, I planted close to 20 various trees, mostly specials from the K-Mart garden center (back when K-Mart was still meaningful). But even a few maple trees started from seeds. Perhaps predictably, I overdid it, and created a mess. A few years ago, we actually had to take out several to give the rest room.
Anyway, this pin oak was the first. And is the most “stately”.
If I remember my high-school trigonometry right, it’s about 60 feet tall (18 meters).