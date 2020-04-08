Previous
Next
Flying Cloud by lsquared
320 / 365

Flying Cloud

Beautiful spring day, with hints of the summer that's coming.

It made me think of the Doobie Brothers song "Flying Cloud....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QgKuf82co4c

8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
87% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise