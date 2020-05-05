Previous
Next
10-8-6 by lsquared
334 / 365

10-8-6

A couple more close ups of my grandfather's Argus C3 rangefinder camera...
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
91% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Cathy ace
Nicely composed and great quote to accompany.
May 6th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Nice detail shot - fitting that a camera should be named an Argus after, I presume, the Greek "many eyed" giant of the same name.
May 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise