Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Browse
Blog
Discuss
334 / 365
10-8-6
A couple more close ups of my grandfather's Argus C3 rangefinder camera...
5th May 2020
5th May 20
2
0
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston
2186
photos
98
followers
73
following
View this month »
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
1517
1518
1519
332
1520
333
1521
334
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Second Helping
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
5th May 2020 5:08pm
Tags
macro
,
argus
Cathy
ace
Nicely composed and great quote to accompany.
May 6th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Nice detail shot - fitting that a camera should be named an Argus after, I presume, the Greek "many eyed" giant of the same name.
May 6th, 2020
