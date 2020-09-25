Sign up
Photo 374
Packed Lunch
Sandwich and Pretzel Nuggets, perfect after a hike with the grandkids!
For the mundane challenge - aluminum foil
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston
2359
photos
112
followers
75
following
Tags
mundane-aluminumfoil
GaryW
Pretty mundane...but sounds good to eat.
September 28th, 2020
