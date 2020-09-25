Previous
Packed Lunch by lsquared
Photo 374

Packed Lunch

Sandwich and Pretzel Nuggets, perfect after a hike with the grandkids!

For the mundane challenge - aluminum foil
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Larry L

@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
GaryW
Pretty mundane...but sounds good to eat.
September 28th, 2020  
