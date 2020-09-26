Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 374
Mississippi River - nf-sooc-2020
Later afternoon, looking downstream from the Chain Of Rocks area.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
2
1
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Second Helping
Camera
X-T3
Taken
26th September 2020 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
bkb in the city
Great shot of the mighty Mississippi
September 27th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice sparkle on the water.
September 27th, 2020
