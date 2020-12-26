Sign up
Photo 403
Tiny Faded Flowers
These little flowers were about 3/8 inch (about 10mm). At Watershed Nature Center, Edwardsville, IL.
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Second Helping
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
26th December 2020 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
I shot some of these today, too. Nice detail
December 27th, 2020
