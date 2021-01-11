Previous
TheDarkroom Diptych by lsquared
Photo 408

TheDarkroom Diptych

For the currnt challenge from the folks at TheDarkroom. A diptych showing before and after...

The before photo is here
"BEFORE"

The final photo is here
AFTER
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
