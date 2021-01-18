Previous
Life In The Middle by lsquared
Photo 410

Life In The Middle

For "52 Week Challenge", week 3. The topic for week 3 is "Mobile Phone: Anything goes but your photo must be taken and edited on your phone"

Taken on my iPhone, processed using Snapseed Ap.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Larry L

@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Cool textures.
Cool textures.
January 19th, 2021  
