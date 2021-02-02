Previous
Cathedral Of Learning by lsquared
Photo 416

Cathedral Of Learning

University of Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania, USA).

Quite a different view from the one I posted Sunday:
https://365project.org/lsquared/misc/2021-01-31

2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Larry L

"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful shot, with the curved path
February 3rd, 2021  
