Previous
Next
Fawn by lsquared
Photo 441

Fawn

Along the road to/from Watershed Nature Center, I passed a Doe and two Fawns. This is actually shot form the passenger side car window (I had stopped the car, of course).

You can see the 2nd fawn on the right edge, behind that pesky leaf.
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
120% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Asli ace
Beautiful!
July 4th, 2021  
Caterina ace
Lovely
July 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise