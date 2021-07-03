Sign up
Photo 441
Fawn
Along the road to/from Watershed Nature Center, I passed a Doe and two Fawns. This is actually shot form the passenger side car window (I had stopped the car, of course).
You can see the 2nd fawn on the right edge, behind that pesky leaf.
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
2
2
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
2618
photos
130
followers
78
following
120% complete
View this month »
434
435
436
437
438
439
440
441
Latest from all albums
1803
439
1804
440
1805
123
1806
441
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Second Helping
Camera
X-T4
Taken
3rd July 2021 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Asli
ace
Beautiful!
July 4th, 2021
Caterina
ace
Lovely
July 4th, 2021
