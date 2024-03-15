Sign up
Photo 577
Front Edge Ofd Spring, Ver. 2
Missouri Botanical Gardens.
I'm thinking I should do a project, take a photo at this spot all along through the season... What do you think?
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
