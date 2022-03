Blenko

Another snippet of detail from the world around me. Shadow of a vase. From the Blenko "Paper Bag Vase" that sits on our mantle. Blenko is a 100 year old hand-blown glass company from Milton, WV. I first visited their factory back in the 60's, when I was just a child, and factory tours were a lot more unregulated. We have several pieces, collected over the past 50+ years, including some inherited from my parents.



I guess I probably should've left it all a mystery, but not this time!