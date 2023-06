Roll Gypsie Roll

There's one week left to get your entry into the latest edition of Scenes From The Road is closing soon, you have until July 4th to play! TAG is scenesoftheroad-57. This one isn't entered, since I'm the host....



But I'll put it into Song Title Challenge! The song is Roll Gypsie Roll, from the band Lynyrd Skynyrd:



"Ridin' on a greyhound, countin' those white lines. Destination I don't know and I'm feelin' like I'm dyin'..."