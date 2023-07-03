Previous
Jake Hoult by lsquared
Jake Hoult

Jake and Mikayla are a young couple who used to play at our church, and have move onwards (and upwards). They've recently released an album (independent label) and are out "paying their dues"... They came through town yesterday...
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Walks @ 7 ace
Love the movement, really helps tell the story
July 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fabulous image showing movement
July 3rd, 2023  
