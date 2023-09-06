Sign up
Previous
Photo 533
Trust No 1. NF-SOOC
I’m doing b&w in my main gallery for the nifty-50 Straight-out-of-camera event, but I couldn’t pass this up. So here you go in my 2nd album.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3148
photos
99
followers
64
following
146% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Second Helping
Camera
X-T3
Taken
6th September 2023 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2023
