Photo 550
Lost At Sea
In memory of Capt JOHN W. KELLAY. Lost at sea Dec 17, 1874. 34 yrs, 4 months Seal Cove, Maine
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
Larry L
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
