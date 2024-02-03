Previous
Imperfection by lsquared
Photo 558

Imperfection

My entry for the 52 week challenge. Week 05 (29 Jan - 4 Feb) Wabi sabi. The art of imperfection. Make the imperfect shine!

Well, I admit, I had to google "Wasi sabi and found this clarification: "Wabi Sabi: The Japanese Art of Impermanence
Taken from the Japanese words wabi, which translates to less is more, and sabi, which means attentive melancholy, wabi-sabi refers to an awareness of the transient nature of earthly things and a corresponding pleasure in the things that bear the mark of this impermanence."

I didn't look that up unto after I took this photo, but I think it works. I hope y'all do, too!
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Walks @ 7 ace
I think that this fits the definition just fine. Well seen
February 4th, 2024  
