Photo 563
White Throated Sparrow
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
1
0
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3283
photos
99
followers
68
following
154% complete
View this month »
556
557
558
559
560
561
562
563
Latest from all albums
2310
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
563
2316
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Second Helping
Camera
X-T3
Taken
16th February 2024 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KV
ace
This little fellow looks very cold. Beautiful shot.
February 17th, 2024
