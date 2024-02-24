Previous
Red Cedar by lsquared
Photo 568

Red Cedar

52 Week Challenge week 8 (19 Feb - 25 Feb) Fill the frame
Move closer to your subject and use the whole frame. Eliminate distractions and let the viewer see the details
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
February 25th, 2024  
