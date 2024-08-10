Previous
Plein Air art evening at the Gardens
Plein Air art evening at the Gardens

Missouri Botanical Garden. Really cool event, they had artists around the grounds painting. Folk could wander and watch, and chat. That's my grandson talking with one of the artists...
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

