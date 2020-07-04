Previous
Happy 4th of July by lstasel
Photo 2208

Happy 4th of July

I shot this down the street from my house. Lots of fireworks in the area but most of them were not high enough to clear the trees in the area.
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
