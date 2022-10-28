Sign up
Photo 2122
My first ever Dandelion
seed head. They are so minute that I was never able to get one so clear.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
100mm
Hazel
ace
Lovely macro!
October 28th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous with a bonus bug.
October 28th, 2022
Babs
ace
What a beautiful dandy fav
October 28th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful macro! Fantastic detail!
October 28th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful fluff and details!
October 28th, 2022
