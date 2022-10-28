Previous
My first ever Dandelion by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2122

My first ever Dandelion

seed head. They are so minute that I was never able to get one so clear.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Hazel ace
Lovely macro!
October 28th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous with a bonus bug.
October 28th, 2022  
Babs ace
What a beautiful dandy fav
October 28th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful macro! Fantastic detail!
October 28th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful fluff and details!
October 28th, 2022  
