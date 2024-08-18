Previous
The main exit by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2782

The main exit

to the patio for pre dinner cocktails and drinks.

The entrance is on the other side of the building, but I could not get a shot of it as they were busy doing the flower decorations for the evening.
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
762% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
all beautifully done.
August 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice. I like the idea of pre dinner cocktails.
August 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise