Previous
Photo 2782
The main exit
to the patio for pre dinner cocktails and drinks.
The entrance is on the other side of the building, but I could not get a shot of it as they were busy doing the flower decorations for the evening.
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
rust-en-vrede
Wylie
all beautifully done.
August 18th, 2024
Susan Wakely
Very nice. I like the idea of pre dinner cocktails.
August 18th, 2024
