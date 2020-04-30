Previous
Cape Eagle Owl by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1205

Cape Eagle Owl

watching from my neighbours tree. He appears very irregularly, sometimes a couple of days, then he is gone for a week again. I suppose he is watching the Olive grove for mice.
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Diana

Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Kathy A ace
He’s a beauty, lovely colouring
April 30th, 2020  
