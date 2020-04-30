Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1205
Cape Eagle Owl
watching from my neighbours tree. He appears very irregularly, sometimes a couple of days, then he is gone for a week again. I suppose he is watching the Olive grove for mice.
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
7th February 2020 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
owl-next-door-irregular-basis
Kathy A
ace
He’s a beauty, lovely colouring
April 30th, 2020
