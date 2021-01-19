Previous
Masked Weaver by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1469

Masked Weaver

in a fever tree. Had a bit of fun in Topaz studio.
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Kat
What an amazing looking bird, love the colours and processing.
January 19th, 2021  
