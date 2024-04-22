Sign up
Photo 2658
He did look at me once
but was not amused and turned away soon after.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
5
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8952
photos
300
followers
144
following
728% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spotted-eagle-owl
Tia
ace
Beautiful owl. Great details on the feathers.
The title would be a great 6 word story!
April 22nd, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
They're so gloriously beautiful!
April 22nd, 2024
Babs
ace
Nice shot.
April 22nd, 2024
Christina
ace
Wonderful - looking straight at the camera!
April 22nd, 2024
haskar
ace
Beautiful shot. I guess he's used to you by now.
April 22nd, 2024
The title would be a great 6 word story!