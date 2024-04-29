Previous
Adamant not to look at the camera by ludwigsdiana
Adamant not to look at the camera

I am not quite sure why, as it always used to pose before. Maybe it is a different one this time.
Diana

Maggiemae ace
They have the ability to look sideways! I suppose we do too but would have to shut one eye! Super shot!
April 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How good do I look in profile ! ha ! that eye is certainly on you !! why move his head !! fav
April 29th, 2024  
