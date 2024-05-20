Sign up
Previous
Photo 2692
Shaking its feathers
while the ducks are still sleeping.
There are a few of these grass islands at Intaka, which is great for all the different species of waterfowl.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9051
photos
299
followers
144
following
737% complete
2685
2686
2687
2688
2689
2690
2691
2692
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow-billed-ducks-sacred-ibis
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha! so busily preening and shaking it all about , while the ducks can not even find the enthusiasm to stir !
May 20th, 2024
Brian
ace
Gorgeous moment captured so well. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
May 20th, 2024
