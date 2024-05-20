Previous
Shaking its feathers by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2692

Shaking its feathers

while the ducks are still sleeping.

There are a few of these grass islands at Intaka, which is great for all the different species of waterfowl.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha! so busily preening and shaking it all about , while the ducks can not even find the enthusiasm to stir !
May 20th, 2024  
Brian ace
Gorgeous moment captured so well. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
May 20th, 2024  
