Previous
Another Angel by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2726

Another Angel

which seems to be falling. When standing in front of these life sized statues, one often wonders where the ideas come from. He obviously placed this one where the wind comes from.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
746% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Love Dylan Lewis' works. I think I need to plan another visit to his sculpture garden.
June 23rd, 2024  
Peter ace
Impressive sculpture beautifully captured in lovely detail Diana:)
June 23rd, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Awesome statue and capture. I guess it was difficult work to keep it from falling over
June 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise