Previous
Photo 2726
Another Angel
which seems to be falling. When standing in front of these life sized statues, one often wonders where the ideas come from. He obviously placed this one where the wind comes from.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9166
photos
298
followers
147
following
746% complete
2719
2720
2721
2722
2723
2724
2725
2726
Views
29
Comments
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
dl-sculpture-garden.
Sally Ings
ace
Love Dylan Lewis' works. I think I need to plan another visit to his sculpture garden.
June 23rd, 2024
Peter
ace
Impressive sculpture beautifully captured in lovely detail Diana:)
June 23rd, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Awesome statue and capture. I guess it was difficult work to keep it from falling over
June 23rd, 2024
