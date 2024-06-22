Sign up
Photo 2725
The lounge area
which was beautifully decorated. There were wonderful sofas to relax on, many books about his work and some fabulous artworks by friends on the walls.
I could not get photos of them, as the windows were so huge and there was too much light. I tried a few times but I could not get it right.
Next time I will go on a cloudy day.
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
3
1
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
dl-sculpture-garden
Brian
ace
Wondrous POV, composition and editing. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
June 22nd, 2024
winghong_ho
A beautifully decorated area. Nice capture.
June 22nd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Lovely tones
June 22nd, 2024
