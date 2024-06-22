Previous
The lounge area by ludwigsdiana
The lounge area

which was beautifully decorated. There were wonderful sofas to relax on, many books about his work and some fabulous artworks by friends on the walls.

I could not get photos of them, as the windows were so huge and there was too much light. I tried a few times but I could not get it right.

Next time I will go on a cloudy day.
Diana

Brian ace
Wondrous POV, composition and editing. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
June 22nd, 2024  
winghong_ho
A beautifully decorated area. Nice capture.
June 22nd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Lovely tones
June 22nd, 2024  
