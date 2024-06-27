Previous
Earlier times by ludwigsdiana
Earlier times

he was very into these centaurs. Fortunately there are not many of them in the garden
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Babs ace
He looks quite scary
June 27th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Interesting......
June 27th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Another great sculpture in those beautiful surroundings
June 27th, 2024  
