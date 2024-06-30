Previous
Feeding time by ludwigsdiana
Feeding time

I suppose the mrs was in the nest box. He seems to be listening as the hole is right above his head.

Maybe that was the reason he did not want the little sparrow in the aviary.

Not a good shot, but I want to post it anyway.
30th June 2024

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
