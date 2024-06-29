Previous
Almost there by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1009

Almost there

although two goats occupy it, these two still want to go up!
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is amazing to see. Great shot.
June 29th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
They have their own place!
June 29th, 2024  
