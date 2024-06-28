Previous
Another one from the earlier stages by ludwigsdiana
Another one from the earlier stages

which has been in the garden for quite a few years now.
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautifully formed yet somewhat sinister looking statue !
June 28th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I am imagining the sculptures all moving at night and resuming their positions in the morning.
June 28th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Another beautiful sculpture. What material is this made of?
June 28th, 2024  
