As far as the eye can see by ludwigsdiana
As far as the eye can see

with the beautiful Helderberg as a backdrop.

Those two shapes are from 2000 and called fragmented forms.

They are vital markers of Lewis's development as an artist and are important precursors of his recent exploration of the interface between human and animal forms.

For those that can zoom in, there are five little statues placed around the first shape
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Brigette ace
i had to zoom in on the two forms - very fascinating
June 20th, 2024  
