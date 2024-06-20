Sign up
Previous
Photo 2723
As far as the eye can see
with the beautiful Helderberg as a backdrop.
Those two shapes are from 2000 and called fragmented forms.
They are vital markers of Lewis's development as an artist and are important precursors of his recent exploration of the interface between human and animal forms.
For those that can zoom in, there are five little statues placed around the first shape
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9154
photos
297
followers
147
following
746% complete
View this month
Brigette
ace
i had to zoom in on the two forms - very fascinating
June 20th, 2024
