Previous
Photo 2722
More of the Big 5
These animals look so harmless but can be very vicious.
Will have to catch up later as I am taking my cousin to the airport. She has been visiting here for three weeks, now it is back home to Sydney. Wish I could go with her.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
3
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
dl-sculpture-garden
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What magnificent beast statues - so at home in their natural looking habitat ! fav
June 19th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Nice composition
June 19th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Great way to appreciate the Big Five! Lovely shot
June 19th, 2024
