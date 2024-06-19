Previous
More of the Big 5 by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2722

More of the Big 5

These animals look so harmless but can be very vicious.

Will have to catch up later as I am taking my cousin to the airport. She has been visiting here for three weeks, now it is back home to Sydney. Wish I could go with her.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
745% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
What magnificent beast statues - so at home in their natural looking habitat ! fav
June 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nice composition
June 19th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Great way to appreciate the Big Five! Lovely shot
June 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise