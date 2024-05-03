Previous
A closer look by ludwigsdiana
A closer look

at the heronry with the white breasted cormorants. The all had chicks and were very busy feeding.

The different species seemed to prefer to live together.
Diana

Kathy A ace
Nice to see them all together
May 3rd, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
The family of cormorants is wide and different! All seem to be communicating with each other!
May 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So good that they are tolerant of each other.
May 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely to see them co habit !
May 3rd, 2024  
