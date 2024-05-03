Sign up
Previous
Photo 2675
A closer look
at the heronry with the white breasted cormorants. The all had chicks and were very busy feeding.
The different species seemed to prefer to live together.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
4
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Kathy A
ace
Nice to see them all together
May 3rd, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
The family of cormorants is wide and different! All seem to be communicating with each other!
May 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So good that they are tolerant of each other.
May 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely to see them co habit !
May 3rd, 2024
