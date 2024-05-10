Previous
A favourite spot by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2682

A favourite spot

for a variety of birds to gather.
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
734% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
This must be so exciting to see in person. What a wonderful photo of them.
May 10th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
I can understand why.
May 10th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks like they are enjoying themselves. Great capture.
May 10th, 2024  
Lesley ace
It certainly looks very popular. Lovely shot.
May 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise