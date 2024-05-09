Previous
Looking down by ludwigsdiana
Looking down

from one of the bridges. There are a few places similar where different kinds of water birds are.

I just wish there was not so much yellow muck on the water.

A purple swamphen has its own little paradise.
Diana

