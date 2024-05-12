Sign up
Previous
Photo 2684
Not amused
although I was far away in the hide and did not bother him.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9026
photos
300
followers
144
following
735% complete
2677
2678
2679
2680
2681
2682
2683
2684
Tags
blacksmith-lapwing
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So beautiful
May 12th, 2024
Paul J
ace
Nice shot!
May 12th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Love the black and white! Never seen before.
May 12th, 2024
